Green Day Announces Reissue Of Dookie On 15 Unusual Formats Including Doorbell, Electric Toothbrush & Teddy Ruxpin

Hunter Graham October 9th, 2024 - 7:25 PM

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi

90s garage punk powerhouse Green Day has unveiled an inventive attempt to capitalize on nostalgia by “dereleasing” their iconic 1994 album Dookie in a cheeky, limited edition run on various bits of obsolete tech from the decade the album helped define. Dookie, which set the standard for an entire generation of pop punk when it was first released, has enjoyed a recent resurgence. According to Consequence, Green Day released a 30th-anniversary Dookie box set last fall featuring unreleased demos, outtakes, and live recordings, followed by their explosive summer “Saviors Tour,” where the band played the album in its entirety to throngs of nostalgic fans.

This latest limited run serves as a novelty for fans looking to acquire a unique piece of Green Day merchandise alongside a bit of retro tech. The album’s “derelease,” as it’s being referred to in the band’s promotional material, features each of Dookie’s 15 tracks singularly released on pieces of obsolete, obscure, or utterly bizarre technology, with each song getting its own unique format. The complete list of tracks and their associated items are as follows:

Dookie “Derelease” Tracklist:

“Burnout” – Released on a Player Piano Roll, a method of recording musical tracks first popularized in the late 19th century. “Having a Blast” – Available on floppy disk. “Chump” – Released on a Teddy Ruxpin, the iconic robotic singing teddy bear from the ’80s. “Longview” – Released as a doorbell. “Welcome to Paradise” – Available as a Nintendo Gameboy Cartridge. “Pulling Teeth” – Released on a musical electric toothbrush. “Basket Case” – Acquired in the form of a singing Big Mouth Billy Bass wall ornament. “She” – Released on a HitClip, a miniature music player line from the early 2000s by Tiger Electronics. “Sassafras Roots” – Available on 8-track. “When I Come Around” – Released on a Wax Cylinder, an early audio recording and playback medium developed by Thomas Edison in 1877. “Coming Clean” – Available on x-ray disc. “Emenius Sleepus” – Released on an answering machine. “In The End” – Available on minidisc. “F.O.D.” – Released on a Fisher Price Record. “All By Myself” – Available on a primitive crank music box.

This follows a controversial time for the group, which has included boycotts, security threats and bans from radio stations as they seek to rekindle their defiant punk image alongside Dookie’s newfound resurging interest.