Two Las Vegas Radio Stations Ban Green Day After Billie Joe Armstrong Dubs City “Worst Shithole In America”

The rock band Green Day has been banned from two Las Vegas Radio Stations after Billie Joe Armstrong made hateful comments about the city. The exclusion of their songs comes after some of their songs were blocked on YouTube and the SESAC along with other artists due to legal disputes.

Armstrong, a Berkeley native, was heavily angered when the news of Oakland Athletics were moving to Las Vegas, more specifically angered by “his hometown MLB team’s unceremonious relocation to Las Vegas and owner John Fisher’s apparent disregard for the team’s deeply loyal fanbase,” as reported by Consequence.

Armstrong’s deep annoyance with this decision was taken to the stage on September 20th at a Green Day concert in San Francisco where he stated, “We don’t take shit from people like fucking John Fisher…I hate Las Vegas. It’s the worst shithole in America.” Recently, Armstrong has been open about speaking his mind about Oakland A’s move after, in August of this year, he recorded and posted himself graffitiing the letter “B” across their logo. He was also recently held under fire by Trump supporters for holding up a Trump mask that read “Idiot” on its forehead weeks after his assassination attempt at a Green Day concert in July of this year. When it

Radio station X107.5 posted their decision on their website, while KOMP 92.3 announced their decision through Instagram. See their statement below:

