Dawn Richard Sues Diddy on Claims of Alleged Sexual Abuse

Home News Maleah Rowe September 11th, 2024 - 5:28 PM

Dawn Richard, a former member of the girl group Danity Kane, is suing Sean “Diddy” Combs, claiming alleged sexual abuse against her and “inhumane treatment” towards his ex-wife Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. According to Stereogum, Richard, “claims she witnessed multiple instances of him physically abusing his ex Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura, a fellow Bad Boy artist whose own lawsuit and settlement last November kicked off a string of allegations and investigations targeting Combs.” This lawsuit is one of many, as Diddy has been facing multiple accusations, Richard being the eighth person to accuse Diddy of sexual assault.

Richard claims Diddy has allegedly groped her multiple times between 2009 and 2011, as well as making her work for 2-days straight, which gave her health-related problems. Richard also claims Diddy allegedly threw “a ‘scalding’ pan of eggs” on Ventura.

This lawsuit is added to Diddy’s ongoing investigation of alleged sex trafficking, as well as other ongoing investigations including alleged physical violence. Pop Crave details how Diddy’s attorney has spoken out about his charges, stating how “shocked and disappointed” he is, as well as accusing Richard of trying “to get a pay day — conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour.” Read the full statement below: