Eminem References Sean Diddy Combs’ Leaked Hotel Footage On “Antichrist”

This week, Eminem released his brand new full-length album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) where he dissed multiple high-profile people, including Diddy.

Diddy has been hit with allegation after allegation recently. The allegations come after the singer and ex to Diddy, Cassie Ventura made noise with her lawsuit accusing Diddy of rape. According to NME, a release was sent out by Douglas Wigdor, the attorney representing Venture, stating that Diddy and Ventura ended up settling the lawsuit “to mutual satisfaction” a day after Ventura filed the lawsuit. In addition, a surveillance video of Diddy allegedly physically assaulting Ventura came to light in May. Diddy has since attempted to make an apology for this incident.

Onto Eminem’s diss, in the song “Antichrist” Eminem speaks on Diddy by name:

“Next idiot ask me is gettin’ his ass beat worse than Diddy did

But on the real, though

She prolly ran out the room with his fuckin’ dildo

He try to field goal punt her, she said to chill

Now put it back in my ass and get the steel toe.”

Listen to “Antichrist”:



“Antichrist” isn’t the only song on The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) with a Diddy diss. Eminem also fired shots at Diddy on his new song “Fuel”, rapping:

“I’m like a R-A-P-E-R

Got so many S-As, S-As

Wait, he didn’t just spell the word ‘rapper’ and leave out a P, did he?

R.I.P., rest in peace Biggie

And ‘Pac, both of y’all should be living

But I ain’t tryna beef with him

‘Cause he might put a hit on me like Keefe D did him.”

NME shares that, in these lyrics, Eminem is allegedly referencing Diddy’s sexual assault and allegations and alleged claims made by Keefe D, who was charged with 2Pac’s murder, that Diddy allegedly offered him 1 million dollars to kill 2Pac and Suge Knight.



Listen to “Fuel”:

