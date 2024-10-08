Maggie Rogers Unveils Touching New Single & Video “In The Living Room”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 8th, 2024 - 1:13 PM

Today, Maggie Rogers has shared her new single, “In The Living Room.” Released via Capitol Records, the track marks her first new music since the April 2024 release of her critically acclaimed new album, Don’t Forget Me. Sharing an emotional snapshot from the days when she was “so young and hungry,” Rogers wistfully sings, “But I will always remember you / When we were dancing in the living room.”

The artist wrote and produced the song with, who also collaborated with her on Don’t Forget Me. The poignant official video for “In The Living Room” is directed by Grant Singer, who brings to life Rogers’ recollections, shifting fluidly between the past and present.

While talking about the song, Rogers says: “I wrote ‘In The Living Room’ in March 2023, a few months after writing Don’t Forget Me. My co-writer/co-producer, Ian Fitchuk and I were back in the studio and decided to try for one more song. Like so much of the album, it’s a song about the beauty and pain of memory, and the way that interweaves with reality when you’re processing the exit of a person in your life. Ultimately, Don’t Forget Me as an album is about how we remember people, and the stories we tell ourselves in the process of creating new realities.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer