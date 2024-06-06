Maggie Rogers Joins L’Imperatrice On Collaborative New Single & Video “Any Way”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 6th, 2024 - 1:38 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

L’Impératrice will be releasing the album, Pulsar, on June 7 through Microqlima. The album sees the Parisian group move freely to bridging hip hop, kosmische and modern pop with their most unabashed embraces of French Touch. Ahead of the album’s release, L’Impératrice has shared their latest single “Any Way,” which is a gorgeous collaboration with Maggie Rogers. The tun is paired with a visual that takes fans on an intergalactic meets terrestrial adventure, which is directed by Zite and Léo.

Rogers was a fan of L’Impératrice before they contacted her, having seen the band stateside several times. The artist arrived at the band’s studio, listened to the track, took notes and nailed her version in a few hours. “Any Way” is a luxurious love song, about savoring the moment rather than fretting the future, at least too much again, maybe for better and worse, the American way.

While talking about the tune, L’Impératrice’s Charles de Boissegui says:“The French way is that we are pretty slow people. We really take time to make things good. But Maggie Rogers showed up and showed us her skills and the American way. It was a magical moment.”

Rogers adds with: “L’Impératrice has been one of my favorite bands for a few years now, so when we started talking about working together on some music, I jumped at the opportunity to travel to Paris and create with them. The song came together really naturally and effortlessly in one afternoon and I really think it represents this perfect hybrid of what we both do. I’m so happy it’s out in the world.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer