Arch Enemy Announce Departure & Replacement For Guitarist Jeff Loomis In New Statement

Jordan Rizo December 31st, 2023 - 1:28 PM

Fans of guitarist Jeff Loomis from Arch Enemy have received some significant news regarding the future of the band. According to Loudwire, the metal band and Loomis have gone their separate ways, with a new replacement for the guitarist being Joey Concepcion. Although Loomis’s journey with Arch Enemy has come to an end, it is evident that the former guitarist and the rest of the band members hold no tense feelings with one another, and wish each other well.

Loudwire includes a post from the official website, embedded at the top, which incorporates the band’s decision to publicly announce their split from Loomis. In the post, it is clear that the band members reflect back on their time with Loomis and feel nothing but gratitude and positive feelings for him. For instance, the chief song-writer of the band, Michael Amott, confesses that he has had a wonderful time playing with Loomis for almost a whole decade. He mentions how aside from music, Loomis and him have built a great friendship and he respects the new journey the former guitarist will embark on, wishing him nothing but an abundance of success in his future. In his statement, Amott also took the time to announce the new guitarist that will be joining the band, Joey Concepcion, and excited fans with his own description of Concepcion’s talent and the future plans for the band.

Fans that may be disheartened by the news, may feel a sense of joy and relief with Loomis’s statement. For instance, the former Arch Enemy member reflects back on his time with the band and mentions how his experience was nothing short of great, and that he is ready to open up a new chapter in his life. In that sense, Loomis is making it clear that although he may not be part of the band, he is excited for his future and wishes everyone well. The guitarist also takes the time to wish his fans and the public a happy new year, which ends the message positively, and with a sense of hope and joyfulness.