Lacuna Coil Performs Epic New Song “Never Dawn” During Los Angeles Concert

Jaden Johnson May 22nd, 2023 - 8:11 PM

At their recent Los Angeles concert on May 19th, Lacuna Coil performed their new song, “Never Dawn ”, which was released as a contribution to CMon’s latest board game Kickstarter project for the “Zombicide” franchise.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The Friday evening show took place at The Belasco, most of the show’s setlist was supporting the band’s latest album, Comalies XX, which was originally released October 14th, 2022. The latest album was the deconstructed and more unplugged version to the band’s third studio album, Comailes. The album was released in celebration of Comailes’s 20 year anniversary, performing a one night only show in Milano a day after the re-release.

Prior to the band’s most recent concert, their last performance together was April 7th 2022, and before that their last performance together took place September 2020 live stream of their album, “Black Anima”. The band performed the album at the Alcatraz Club in Milan, Italy with no audience, making the last time they performed for a live audience on their South American tour in February 2020.