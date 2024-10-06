Julien Baker & Torres Live Debut Two New Songs From Rumored Collab Album During NYC Show

Home News Lauren Rettig October 6th, 2024 - 6:48 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Rumors of a Julien Baker and Torres collaboration have been floating around on the Internet for years now; as of right now there is no official confirmation on any new music, although the pair did appear onstage together on October 5 at New York’s Webster Hall. Watch Baker and Torres perform below:





According to Stereogum, the duo performed one song during Torres’ opening set and another during Baker’s headlining set. Titles for each song are a mystery, but one of them is an energetic country track while the other is much more mellow.

The performances of these songs is yet another notch in Baker’s belt, following the live debut of her song “Middle Children” last month in Chicago and the release of the Orphan Black: Echoes theme “The Lengths” with Calvin Lauber in June. Torres has had a busy year as well, with the release of “Married for Love” with Fruit Bats in June and the release of her sixth studio album What an Enormous Room in January.

Julien Baker announced her solo tour back in June and her October residency at Webster Hall back in August; remaining tickets for the shows can be found here. If you plan on taking pictures outside Webster Hall, keep an eye out: