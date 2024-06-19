Torres And Fruit Bats Announce New EP A Decoration for August 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Married For Love”

Home News Collin Herron June 19th, 2024 - 1:58 PM

Labelmates Torres and Fruit Bats have announced a collaborative EP, A Decoration, due on August 9 via their shared label home. Before that though, it gets an early limited edition vinyl release, available at the Merge 35 festival in July. That fest is also where Torres (Mackenzie Scott) and Fruit Bats (Eric D. Johnson) will actually meet in person for the first time, as they made this EP remotely.

According to brooklynvegan.com, Fruit Bats said “Mackenzie and I worked on this in a breezy way where all ideas and sounds were fair game,” he continues. “We each brought a few sketches into the initial ideas pile and treated them in a way like we were doing remixes of each other’s songs. There were no wrong answers. The back and forth continued until the music was in a totally different place from where it began.”

Recently, Torres shared a new single and video for a song called “Wake To Flowers”. On mxdwn.com, it states The words “Didn’t know I’d wake to flowers” sees the musician performing with steely electric guitars with the strut of an irresistible bass line.

Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera