Julien Baker Announces Fall 2024 North American Solo Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 18th, 2024 - 4:04 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Julien Baker has announced a fall tour of North America, which will mark her first solo shows since the conclusion of her Wild Hearts Tour in August of 2022. Things kicks off on September 23 in Chicago, with three nights at Thalia Hall and concludes with a two night stand at The Bellwether in Los Angeles on October 25 and 26. The artist will also make a stop at the All Things Go Music Festival in New York City on September 29. Tickets for the shows will be on sale Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. local time by clicking HERE.

Baker received worldwide attention in 2015 with her show-stopping debut, Sprained Ankle. Recorded in only a few days, the album was a bleak yet hopeful meditation on identity, addiction, faith, resilience and redemption. An intense and immersive performer, Baker‘s live shows were described by The New Yorker as “hushed, reverential. The only sounds you hear between songs are her fingers as she tweaks the tuning on her electric guitar, scattered whispers between friends, and the rustling as the crowd waits patiently for Baker to start strumming again.”

Julien Baker Tour Date

9/23 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL +

9/24 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL +

9/25 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL +

9/27 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis +

9/28 – All Things Go Music Festival – Columbia, MD

9/29 – All Things Go Music Festival – Forest Hills, NY

10/1 – The Concert Hall – Toronto, ON +

10/2 – The Concert Hall – Toronto, ON +

10/21 – Bimbo’s 365 Club – San Francisco, CA +

10/22 – Bimbo’s 365 Club – San Francisco, CA +

10/23 – Bimbo’s 365 Club – San Francisco, CA +

10/25 – The Bellwether – Los Angeles, CA +

10/26 – The Bellwether – Los Angeles, CA +

11/19 – EartH – London, UK +

11/20 – EartH – London, UK +

11/21 – EartH – London, UK +

+ = headline

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer