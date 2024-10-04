David Gilmour States He Will Not Perform with Roger Waters Again

Home News Chloe Baxter October 4th, 2024 - 3:46 PM

David Gilmour has emphatically declared that he will “absolutely” never share a stage with former Pink Floyd bandmate Roger Waters again.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Gilmour addressed the possibility of collaborating with Waters, stating, “Absolutely not.”

His decision stems from deep-seated disagreements over Waters’ political views, particularly his support for controversial figures like Vladimir Putin and Nicolás Maduro. Gilmour criticized such stances, emphasizing, “Nothing would make me share a stage with someone who thinks such treatment of women and the LGBT community is OK.”

This statement adds to the long history of tension between Gilmour and Waters, which has been marked by public disputes and differing artistic visions.

In 2023, Gilmour referred to Waters as a “misogynistic, antisemitic, Putin apologist,” further illustrating their strained relationship. The two last performed together during Waters’ “The Wall” tour in 2011.

In a reflective tone, Gilmour expressed a longing to perform with the late Rick Wright, Pink Floyd’s former keyboardist, whom he described as “one of the gentlest and most musically gifted people I’ve ever known.”

Recently, Gilmour fulfilled a significant milestone by selling Pink Floyd’s catalog in a lucrative $400 million deal with Sony Music. He is currently promoting his new solo album, Luck and Strange, while touring across the US, Europe, and the UK.

