The xx Reunite On Jamie xx’s New Single “Waited All Night”

September 18th, 2024

Jamie xx has reunited with his former The xx bandmates, Oliver Sim and Romy Madley Croft, to release a lucid dance-pop single titled “Waited All Night,” just days before the highly anticipated September 20th release of his new album, In Waves. The song is accompanied by a video that serves more as a hypnotic visual supplement, enhancing the psychedelic and abstract mood of the track.

While inherently a dance-pop track, “Waited All Night” blends elements of drum and bass, jungle, and even late 90s vocal rave music. It’s undeniably catchy, as the chaotic hyperactivity of the beat is offset by groovy vocal chants, sung coolly and aloof over a symphony of up-tempo electronica. This creates a dichotomy of ecstatic dancing and contemplative serenading, giving the song a hallmark IDM (Intelligent Dance Music) quality.

The video is a vortex of mesmerizing black-and-white optical illusions, offering a disorienting yet minimalist visual accompaniment. This enigmatic approach to the song’s promotion suggests that the focus is intended to be primarily on the music, with the video designed to enthrall the viewer and heighten their listening experience.

Watch the full video for "Waited All Night" below: