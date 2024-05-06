Nightwish Announces New Album Yesterwynde For September 2024 Release

Home News Rashmika Vinakota May 6th, 2024 - 9:50 AM

Nightwish announces a new album via Nuclear Blast Records, Yesterwynde to be released on September 20, 2024.

This album marks the band’s tenth studio album following their 2020 release of Human: II: Nature. Nightwish’s keyboardist Tuomas Holopainen said in a press release, “Yesterwynde is a fantastical voyage through time, memory, and the better angels of human nature. Three years in the making, we`re thrilled beyond words to soon share our tenth album with the world!”

Nightwish also announced the release of the first single from their album. “Perfume of the Timeless” will mark the beginning of the band’s new era and will be released on May 21, 2024.

Nightwish is a Finnish symphonic metal band formed in 1996. The band consists of Floor Jansen on vocals, Tuomas Holopainen on keys, Emppu Vuorinen on guitar, Jukka Koskinen on basses, Kai Hahto on drums and percussion and Troy Donockley, a multi-instrumentalist.

Yersterwynde’s Track list

Yesterwynde An Ocean Of Strange Islands The Antikythera Mechanism The Day Of… Perfume Of The Timeless Sway The Children Of ‘Ata Something Whispered Follow Me Spider Silk Hiraeth The Weave Lanternlight

