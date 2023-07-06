Nightwish’s Floor Jansen Issues Statement on Canceled Concerts Following Collapse Onstage: ‘My Health Is Not Good Enough to Responsibly Perform’

Home News Dita Dimone July 6th, 2023 - 9:53 AM

Floor Jansen, the lead vocalist of Nightwish, has cancelled her previously scheduled solo concerts in the Netherlands, scheduled for July 6 at Royal Park Live in Baarn and July 8 at Caprera in Bloemendaal.

Jansen, who is currently pregnant with her second child, issued the following statement via social media earlier today: “Dear everyone, I must cancel my performances on July 6 and 8. My health is not good enough for me to perform the performances responsibly.

“I became fatigued following my final performance with Nightwish in Finland. In fact, I collapsed and had to be transported to the hospital by ambulance. There, the physicians determined that my infant was healthy and that I did not have any life-threatening conditions. However, I was so exhausted that working was no longer an option. As a result, the Oslo performance with Nightwish had to be cancelled. That occurred 3 weeks ago. I had anticipated that I would be able to regain sufficient energy to continue performing in the Netherlands. Nonetheless, this is not the case. For my and my expectant child’s health, I must rest and concentrate solely on my recovery and the remainder of my pregnancy.

“The cancellation of a performance crushes my heart! This is a decision I take very seriously. However, I expect to see you in perfect health at one of my upcoming performances. I will temporarily leave the public stage and pledge to take care of myself and my child for the time being.

“Love, Floor”.

Nightwish concluded their most recent tour cycle on June 17 with their final performance. This event occurred at Vaasa’s Lemonsoft Stadion and marked the band’s temporary break from touring.

In November 2022, Floor Jansen provided supporters with encouraging news. After being diagnosed with breast cancer, she announced that she had endured successful surgery to remove a tumour. Jansen expressed her appreciation by announcing that she was now “cancer-free.”

In March, Floor Jansen and Hannes Van Dahl, the percussionist for Sabaton, shared a second delightful announcement in addition to their previous good news. The couple revealed they are expecting their second child, expanding their family. On March 15, 2017, their first child, a daughter named Freja, was born; she is now six years old.