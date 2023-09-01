CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry Shares New Solo Single “Are You Awake”

Home News Tiffany Cheng September 1st, 2023 - 2:37 PM

Lauren Mayberry, the lead singer of indie artist CHVRCHES, has recently released her new solo single, Are You Awake—Mayberry’s process of producing the new single dates back to December of last year. However, along with her band, Mayberry has also celebrated a milestone regarding the band’s musical journey. According to Ray Lott, contributing writer for MXDWN, Mayberry and the other members of CHVRCHES have announced a tenth anniversary relating to the release of their 2013 album, “The Bones of What You Believe.”

Now, weeks after the anniversary, Mayberry has continued to surprise her fans with a newly-released single titled, Are You Awake.

In consideration of the song’s meaning, the lead singer says:

“‘Are You Awake?’ is a song that started on a rainy day last December with Tobias Jesso Jr. I was thinking a lot about loneliness and homesickness, and as soon as Tobias started playing the chords, the lyrics and melody came to me really quickly. I finished the song with my friend Matthew Koma, who really understood what I was trying to say.”

Mayberry’s efforts to include the themes of loneliness and homesickness are evident in her newly-released single. In the first few seconds, a piano plays a mellow tone overshadowed by the singer’s soft voice.

There is a stark contrast between her discography as a member of CHVRCHES and her discography as a solo artist, further proving how in her new single, Are You Awake, Mayberry’s voice overpowers EDM beats. The song is raw and emotional but enough to suffice a playlist that someone would play after a long yet stressful day.

According to cowriters Tobias Jesso Jr and Matthew Coma in their article for the Consequence Sound, Mayberry shared:

Are You Awake?” was a “happy accident” and fittingly came together on “a grey, rainy afternoon in December” when she was feeling “pretty homesick and missing everyone.”

The songwriter’s discussion of loneliness strikes the listener’s heart, when she emphasizes the lines, “It’s just a state of mind.” Subjectively speaking, Mayberry is examining the thought of a past lover and heartbreak, constantly treading across her world as though she would never know or see her lover again.

