Mary J. Blige Announces Winter & Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Today, Mary J. Blige has announced her 2025 The For My Fans Tour with special guests NE-YO and Mario. The tour comes on the heels of Blige‘s new album, Gratitude, which will be released on November, 15. The upcoming tour and album are a celebration of the love and gratitude that the artist has towards her life, family, friends and her beloved fans.

Produced by Live Nation, the 27 city tour kicks off on January 30 at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC before making stops in Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, Boston and other cities.

Tickets will be available starting with the artist presale beginning Tuesday, October, 1. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale beginning Friday, October 4, at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official card of The For My Fans Tour presale. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, October, 2, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, October, 3, at 11:59 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

“I am so excited to kick off this tour. I have amazing fans and am so grateful for all of the love and support they have given me throughout the years,” says Blige. “This tour is for them, and I cannot wait to be able to travel to all these cities and see everyone. I am in such a place of immense gratitude and peace at this moment, so also having the chance to release my new album Gratitude on November, 15, ahead of this tour is really special to me.”

The For My Fans Tour Dates

1/30 – Greensboro, N.C. – Greensboro Coliseum

1/31 – Raleigh, N.C. – Lenovo Center

2/3 – Atlanta, Ga. – State Farm Arena

2/6 – Charlotte, N.C. – Spectrum Center

2/8 – Tampa, Fla. – Amalie Arena

2/11 – Hollywood, Fla. – Hard Rock Live

2/14 – New Orleans, La. – Smoothie King Center

2/18 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center

2/21 – Ft. Worth, Texas – Dickies Arena

2/25 – Denver, Colo. – Ball Arena

3/1 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Intuit Dome

3/7 – San Francisco, Calif. – Chase Center

3/8 – Sacramento, Calif. – Golden 1 Center

3/12 – St. Louis, Mo. – Enterprise Center

3/14 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center

3/16 – St. Paul, Minn. – Xcel Energy Center

3/19 – Detroit, Mich. – Little Caesars Arena

3/22 – Buffalo, N.Y. – KeyBank Center

3/24 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

3/26 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

3/28 – Atlantic City, N.J. – Boardwalk Hall

4/2 – Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena

4/4 – Baltimore, Md. – CFG Bank Arena

4/6 – Newark, N.J. – Prudential Center

4/10 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden

4/11 – Elmont, N.Y. – UBS Arena

4/14 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden