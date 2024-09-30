Kreator Shares New Live Performance Video For “Hate Uber Alles”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 30th, 2024 - 6:04 PM

Kreator has dropped a powerful live video for the title song of their most recent album, Hate Über Alles, which is taken from their monumental performance in Chile back in April 2023. Fans can relive the mayhem and massive circle pits that erupted throughout the night, showcasing the raw energy that the band and their Chilean Hordes can command.

This video is a preview of Kreator’s full live performance in Chile, which will be released as a live album through streaming services on November 19. In other news, Klash of the Titans makes its triumphant return to North America where fans will enjoy an epic night of metal with Kreator and Testament.

The 34 date trek will make its way across the U.S. and will include seven Canadian dates before concluding in San Francisco on October 27. Joining the tour are special guests Possessed.