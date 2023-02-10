Lamb Of God and Kreator Release Collaborative Single “State Of Unrest”

Home News Trisha Valdez February 10th, 2023 - 5:40 PM

A collaborative single has been shared by Lamb of God and Kerator in order to promote the two groups European tour of the same name. This song has been in production since the global pandemic in 2020.

According to Blabbermouth, “Mark Morton (Lamb of God) and Mille Petrozza (Kreator) connected and began working on a song together. After the music was completed, they enlisted Riley Gale (Power Trip) to sing the vocal. Power Trip was intended to be the original opening band of the State of Unrest tour. Tragically Gale passed away in August 2020 before he was able to record his vocals on the song.”

Lamb of God and Kreator’s State of Unrest music lyric video is a comic like music video. It flips to the lyric’s comic-like and it is all very artistic. The two groups honored Gale by having the main person wearing a shirt saying, “R.I.P. Riley G. suffer no fool.”

The State of Unrest European tour is finally going to happen in 2023 after being postponed for three years. The two groups want to honor the memory of Gale by giving all proceeds to Dallas Hope Charities. A charity that Gale worked closely with.

