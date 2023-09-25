Stevie Nicks Announces Winter 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard September 25th, 2023 - 2:16 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

In the midst of an enormously successful 2023 tour, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks will extend her live performances into 2024 with seven additional shows across the U.S..

Produced by Live Nation, Live In Concert takes Nicks to Atlantic City, NJ, New Orleans, LA, Omaha, NE and more throughout February and March of next year. General on sale for the 2024 dates will begin on Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. local time on livenation.com.

Live In Concert 2024 Tour Dates

2/10 – Atlantic City, NJ – Mark G Etess Arena+

2/14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena+

2/21 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena+

2/24 – Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live ^+

2/28 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center+

3/3 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center+

3/6 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena+

3/9 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium*

+ On Sale September 29

^ Not a Live Nation Date