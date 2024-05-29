Jane’s Addiction Announces Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates With Love And Rockets

Home News Collin Herron May 29th, 2024 - 6:53 AM

Jane’s addiction, a prominent American rock band, recently announced that will be co-headlining a tour in 2024. The Love and Rockets tour produced by Live Nation, includes 23 cities. The first of which is August 9 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas and the tour makes stops in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto and many more before concluding in St. Louis at September 29.

Presale tickets for the tour will be available Tuesday, May 28 and the additional presale tickets will run throughout the week. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for Jane’s Addiction’s fans to take their concert experience to the next level. These packages include premium tickets, autographed tour poster by Jane’s Addiction, a designed VIP gift item & more.

This tour is intended to honor and show appreciation for the Love and Rockets band and their influence on music. The band was originally named after a comic book by the Hernandez Brothers. Throughout the thirteen year career of the band they made seven albums and still have an impact on music today. The list of artists who cite their influence is impressive: The Flaming Lips, The Dandy Warhols, A Place To Bury Strangers, Jane’s Addiction, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Beck, Maynard Keenan, Dubfire and the Pixies.

This tour is going to be epic and you don’t want to miss it.

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

JANE’S ADDICTION AND LOVE AND ROCKETS 2024 TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 09 — Las Vegas, NV — Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Sun Aug 11 — San Diego, CA — Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Tue Aug 13 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theater

Thu Aug 15 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Sun Aug 18 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Aug 19 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Wed Aug 21 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP

Fri Aug 23 — Durant, OK — Choctaw Grand Theater

Sun Aug 25 — New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore

Tue Aug 27 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place

Thu Aug 29 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 31 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live

Tue Sep 03 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater

Thu Sep 05 — Portsmouth, VA — Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Sat Sep 07 — Atlantic City, NJ — Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Tue Sep 10 — New York, NY — The Rooftop at Pier 17

Fri Sep 13 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion

Sun Sep 15 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Wed Sep 18 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 20 — Rochester Hills, MI — Meadow Brook Amphitheater

Sun Sep 22 — Milwaukee, WI — BMO Pavilion

Tue Sep 24 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Thu Sep 26 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sat Sep 28 – Huntsville, AL – South Star Music Festival*