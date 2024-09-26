Halsey Shares She Was Hospitalized After Suffering a Seizure

Home News Lily Meline September 26th, 2024 - 5:00 PM

With a new album set to release next month and a charting single out on streaming, things appeared to be going well for the alternative pop star, Halsey. Unfortunately, their luck took a turn in the past week, with the singer sharing on X that they’d recently suffered a seizure and had to be hospitalized.

Halsey has reportedly been previously diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome, Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome and endometriosis, although it hasn’t been confirmed whether any of these were the cause of the recent seizure. They’ve been hospitalized several times in the past for anaphylactic complications, though the severity of such occasions are unknown.

While their account of the situation had a sense of humor to it (“I had a seizure! Very scary! Don’t recommend it!”) their general health is an issue that they seem to have been stewing over as of late. One of the singles off their upcoming album, “The End,” alludes to their struggles with lupus and their hope to keep living. The released tracklist includes titles like “Panic Attack” and “Dog Years,” so their health may or may not be a present theme in the album. In the meantime, one can only continue to wish them good health and happiness. Hang in there, Halsey.





