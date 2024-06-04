Halsey Shares Emotional New Single “The End”

Home News Collin Herron June 4th, 2024 - 6:31 PM

Halsey has released the new song “The End.” She co-produced the track with Michael Uzowuru and Alex G, According to pitchfork.com, On Instagram, Halsey shared photos and videos of herself receiving treatment. She captioned the post, “long story short, i’m Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album.” Halsey has also announced that she is making donations to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the Lupus Research Alliance.

“The End” will appear on Halsey’s fifth studio album. Songs from this album might be performed at this year’s Lollapoolza India. On mxdwn.com, Lollapoolza India announced their winter 2024 lineup. It will feature artists as headliners like Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey, and OneRepublic.