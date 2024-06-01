Duff McKagan Announces Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cristian Garcia June 1st, 2024 - 3:14 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Duff McKagan is celebrating the release of his double live record, Tenderness: Live in Los Angeles, by announcing the U.S. leg of his Lighthouse Tour ’24 in support of his critically acclaimed latest studio record, Lighthouse. Beginning November 4 at Boston, MA’s Paradise and end November 20 at Seattle, WA’s Showbox. The full itinerary is below.

Duff McKagan – LIGHTHOUSE Tour ‘24

09/30 – Dublin, Ireland – Dublin Academy

10/02 – Glasgow, Scotland – Oran Mor

10/03 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy 2

10/05 – London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall

10/07 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg

10/08 – Cologne, Germany – Kantine

10/09 – Munich, Germany – Freiheitshalle

10/11 – Brno, Czech Republic – Sono Centrum

10/13 – Warsaw, Poland – Stodola

10/14 – Berlin, Germany – Heimathafen

10/16 – Milan, Italy – Magazzini Generali

10/17 – Solothurn, Switzerland – Kofmeh

10/19 – Liege, Belgium – OM

10/20 – Paris, France – Trianon

10/22 – Stockholm, Sweden – Nalen

11/04 – Boston, MA – Paradise

11/06 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rogue

11/08 – Chicago, IL – Outset

11/10 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

11/13 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey

11/18 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

11/20 – Seattle, WA – Showbox

Artist pre-sale begins on Jun 4 and general tickets go on sale June 7 at 10 AM (Local).