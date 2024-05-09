Duff McKagan Announces New Live Album: Tenderness Live in Los Angeles For May 2024 Release, Shares Cover Of Mad Season’s “River Of Deceit”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans May 9th, 2024 - 2:08 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Duff McKagan will be releasing a new live album May 14, 2024, featuring a cover of “River of Deceit,” originally performed by Mad Season. The album was recorded during a Los Angeles show at the El Rey Theatre on June 13, 2019, after the release of the studio album Tenderness. Tenderness, having its own acclaim after being named one of the top 50 albums of 2019. The cover of the Mad Season song is available to listen to now.

McKagan in conversation about “River of Deceit” said, We’ve highlighted a couple tracks from this show – Tenderness being one of course, and our version of the Mad Season song, “River of Deceit.” Such a beautiful song written by guys from back home that I know now, and a couple who are no longer with us. It feels like a celebration to me.”

The album also features performances of “You Ain’t the First” and “Dust N’ Bones,” which are both throwbacks to McKagan’s time in the band Guns N’ Roses. Duff McKagan was also recently recognized by Bob Dylan for his recent projects. This project, amongst his others, demonstrates his continued contribution to the world of music and an everlasting legacy. McKagan’s musical history is astonishing, and his reputation is unbeatable, this live rendition of some of his best material is hard to miss.

Full Tracklist of Tenderness Live in Los Angeles:

“You Ain’t the First” (Guns N’ Rose’s song (Originally sung by Duff McKagan)) “Breaking Rocks” “Tenderness” “Chip Away” “Feel” “Wasted Heart” “River of Deceit” (Mad Season cover) “Dust N’ Bones” (Guns N’ Roses song (Originally sung by Duff McKagan)) “Last September” “It’s Not Too Late” “Falling Down” “Cold Outside” “Parkland” “Clampdown” “Dead Horse” “Don’t Look Behind You” “Deepest Shade”