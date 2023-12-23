Duff McKagan Responds To Bob Dylan’s Praise: “I’m Still A Little Blown Away”

Home News Jordan Rizo December 23rd, 2023 - 1:51 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

There’s a neat saying that goes, “great recognizes great” which is exactly the type of statement that is appropriate in describing Duff McKagan and Bob Dylan’s respect for each other. In a recent interview, the Guns N’ Roses bassist received praise and positive feedback from the icon himself, Bob Dylan. According to Loudwire, Dylan was speaking with the Wall Street Journal where he brought McKagan up and mentioned his admiration for his work.

To be specific, Dylan focused on the bassist’s song, “Chip Away” in which he shares how the song has “profound meaning to him” and even compares it to his own song-writing style. More extensively, Dylan concludes his adoration for the track by describing it as a “great song”. After McKagan was aware of Dylan’s comments and feedback, it was evident that the bassist admires Dylan and his work as well.

For example, Loudwire shares McKagan’s response to Dylan’s praise which outwardly displays what an inspiration Dylan is for the Guns N’ Roses band member. In his response, McKagan comments, “I was a little stunned because… Bob Dylan?! I don’t know him, so for me to be recognized by him as a songwriter was great. I’m still a little blown away.” Evidently, McKagan feels excitement and enthusiasm to hear that someone as iconic as Bob Dylan not only recognizes his music, but is a fan of it. Not only does it feel great to get awesome feedback on something that one is passionate about, but to hear it from someone that has had great history with the same genre is something even more thrilling. Dylan’s comments have left McKagan in shock, but it has definitely reassured him of his capability and his unique talent. The two artists have had great success and equally possess ambition and talent, which could be a prime indicator of their admiration and respect for each other.