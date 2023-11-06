Macklemore Shares Personal Opinions at Pro-Palestine Rally in D.C.

Home News Kennedy Huston November 6th, 2023 - 3:24 PM

Photo Credit: April Siese

Grammy-winner and hip-hop artist Macklemore, partook in a pro-Palestine rally in Washington D.C. this past Saturday. According to pitchfork, the musician delivered an impromptu speech telling protesters, “I don’t know enough. But I know enough that this is a genocide.”

Macklemore speaks at the “Free Palestine” rally in DC: “They told me to do my research, that it’s too complex, to be silent … In the last 3 weeks, I’ve gone back & I have done some research, I don’t know everything, but I know enough to know that this is a genocide.” pic.twitter.com/QQcjZQcSFQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 4, 2023

Video footage shared to social media shows Macklemore’s passionate statement, in regards to recent attacks between Israel and Hamas as well as the United States’ financial support to Israel. “First and foremost, this is absolutely beautiful to observe today.…There are thousands of people here that are more qualified to speak on the issue of a free Palestine than myself, but I will say this. They told me to be quiet. They told me to do my research, to go back, that it’s too complex to say something, right?”

He continues, “To be silent in this moment. In the last three weeks, I’ve gone back and I’ve done some research. And I am teachable. I don’t know enough. But I know enough that this is a genocide.”

Back in October, the musician expressed his distaste towards any attack on innocent civilians. In a post shared to Instagram he says, “I condemn the murder of any human…As a father I cannot imagine if one of my kids was at that festival, or was still missing after being kidnapped.” The statement continued, “killing innocent humans in retaliation as collective punishment is not the answer. That is why I am supporting the people around the world who are calling for a ceasefire.”