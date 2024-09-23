Macklemore Releases Second Pro-Palestine Song “Hind’s Hall II” And Says “Fuck America” Onstage in Seattle

Home News Lauren Rettig September 23rd, 2024 - 6:10 PM

Photo Credit: April Siese

Since Israel launched its retaliatory campaign of genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023, Seattle rapper Macklemore has been a notable supporter of the people of Palestine. When marching on Washington last year, Macklemore became one of, if not the first, mainstream celebrity to use the term “genocide” to describe Israel’s actions. A few months ago, Macklemore’s song “Hind’s Hall” was released in solidarity with the Palestinian people and with student protesters who briefly renamed Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall in honor of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian who was murdered with her family. Macklemore has just released a sequel to “Hind’s Hall.”

Stereogum reports that “Hind’s Hall 2” came out on September 21 as a benefit for UNRWA USA, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Palestinian refugees. The song features Palestinian-American rapper Anees and Gaza-born rapper MC Abdul, along with the LA Palestinian Kids Choir and Lifted! Youth Gospel Choir. Palestinian-American comedian and author Amer Zahr plays oud in the background. Macklemore’s verse appears at the end of the song, including lines such as: “Long live the resistance if there’s something to resist / Had enough of you motherfuckers murdering little kids / PC for a minute, I was tryna be a bright / But there’ll never be freedom by pleading with Zionists… Hey Kamala, I don’t know if you’re listening / But stop sending money and weapons, or you ain’t winning Michigan / We uncommitted and hell no we ain’t switching positions / Because the whole world turned Palestinian.” Listen to the audio below:

At a concert in Seattle the same weekend, Macklemore debuted “Hind’s Hall 2,” shouting “Fuck America” as he performed. The crowd reacted positively to his declarations, and fans have taken to social media to show their support: