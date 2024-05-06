Macklemore Pledges To Donate Earnings From New Track “Hind’s Hall” To Palestinian Relief

Home News Cait Stoddard May 6th, 2024 - 7:49 PM

Photo Credit: April Siese

According to hiphopdx.com, Macklemore has shared a new song in support of the college campus protests across the world denouncing the ongoing war in Gaza, which has already claimed thousands of lives over the past six months. A number of notable academic institutions in the United States have student led demonstrations in support of Palestine, Columbia University has been central to the movement.

Last month, a group made up of staff, students, alumni and allies took over the institution’s Hamilton Hall and renamed it “Hind’s Hall,” which is an homage to Hind Rajab, a six year old Palestinian girl who was tragically killed by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) earlier this year. Earlier today Macklemore released a single titled “Hind’s Hall” in solidarity with the nationwide demonstrations and promised to donate all proceeds to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East once it goes live on streaming platforms.

HIND’S HALL. Once it’s up on streaming all proceeds to UNRWA. pic.twitter.com/QqZEKmzwZI — Macklemore (@macklemore) May 6, 2024

Last year, Macklemore went on social media to explain his stance on the bloodshed in Palestine by stating: “When I say ‘Free Palestine,’ it’s not against anyone. It actually means we should protect everyone. It means equality for all. Respect, peace and love. It means the right to exist, regardless of what sector you’re from.”

The artist continues with: “My intention is to never offend anyone. I want every soul in this arena to feel the reflection of love. But there’s innocent humans out in Gaza getting murdered with our dollars, and those precious human lives are an extension of us. I can’t get up here and jump around in a fur coat and pretend while in my gut … my gut’s saying, ‘you know better, Ben.’ The ancestors yelling, ‘You’d better step up for us!’”

The rapper concludes with: “I love my Jewish brothers and sisters so much, and my perspective is one that’s saying ‘Free Palestine’ is also rooted in your protection, my loves. And there isn’t a drop of anti-Semitic thought in my head or my blood. ‘Never again,’ means never again for all.”

