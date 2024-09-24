Queens Of Stone Age Announce Rescheduled Spring 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard September 24th, 2024 - 2:43 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Queens of the Stone Age postponed the remaining dates of their 2024 tour back in August so Josh Homme could receive proper medical care following emergency surgery in July. And now, the band rescheduled the five postponed dates, which will be happening in June 2025. The dates begin with two nights in Boston on June 10 and 11, followed by shows in Cincinnati, Madison and Chicago. Click here for tickets.

According to consequence.net, the band has previously postponed a number of September and October shows, including headlining concerts in Boston, Cincinnati, Chicago and Madison, explaining that Homme had “no choice but to prioritize his health.” Unfortunately, festival appearances in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Memphis, Tennessee and Mexico City had to be canceled as well.

Queens Of Stone Age Rescheduled Tour Dates

6/10 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

6/11 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

6/18 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

6/20 Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field

6/21 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback