Queens Of The Stone Age Announce More Show Cancelations As Josh Homme Remains Under Medical Care

According to Loudwire, Queens Of The Stone Age have announced the cancelation of an additional seven shows as frontman Josh Homme continues to receive medical care. NME reported that the band had previously canceled eight performances in Europe after Homme was forced to fly to the U.S. for emergency surgery.

The band have now pulled out of their appearances at multiple European festival including Sweden’s Way Out West on August 8, Norway’s Oya Festival on August 9, Denmark’s Syd For Solen on August 10, France’s Cabaret Vert on August 15, the Netherlands’ Lowlands on August 16, Belgium’s Pukkelpop in Belgium on August 18 and Portugal’s Vilar de Mouros on August 21.

In a statement posted to their official social media pages, the group commented, “Due to continued medical care, it is under doctors’ orders that Josh Homme remain in their care in the United States. Please check festival websites for further information.”

Queens Of The Stone Age are still scheduled to perform throughout North America from late September through mid-November in support of their latest studio album In Times New Roman which was released last year. They performed at Download Fest as headliners and made an appearance at Hellfest back in June. In May, they had played the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival alongside Pearl Jam, Stevie Nicks, St. Vincent and many more.

Just a few weeks ago, Homme had revealed that the band would be the first artists to play in the Catacombs of Paris; the performance date has not been publicly confirmed yet.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback