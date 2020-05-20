Laura Marling Announces Geo-Blocked Live Stream Concerts

Home News Aaron Grech May 20th, 2020 - 11:56 AM

Folk singer-songwriter Laura Marling is fresh off the release of her most recent studio album Song For Our Daughter, however the COVID-19 pandemic has suspended all live audience performances for an uncertain amount of time. In response to the Pandemic, Marling will be hosting a geo blocked, and multi-camera live stream concert on June 6 at 7 p.m. ET, where she will be broadcasting from London’s Union Chapel.

This upcoming virtual concert has already sold out its 1500 tickets for North American fans, who will be given a unique YouTube link to watch this stream. Due to the demand, Marling has also set up another performance that same day for fans exclusively in the UK and EU, which will take place at 8pm GMT. Tickets for that event are currently very limited, with more info available here. Fans will also have the opportunity to donate to Refuge and The Trussell Trust when purchasing tickets.

Marling’s Song For Our Daughter is introspective album, which mxdwn reviewer Alessandro Gueli declared a “letter to Marling’s younger self.” While the lyrics are deeply personal, they also connect to the universal theme of womanhood, as she constantly narrates her self-discovery and growth throughout the album.

“In light of the change to all our circumstances, I saw no reason to hold back on something that, at the very least, might entertain, and at its best, provide some sense of union,” Marling explained in a press statement. “An album, stripped of everything that modernity and ownership does to it, is essentially a piece of me, and I’d like for you to have it.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna