Laura Marling Announces New Album Patterns In Repeat For October 2024 Release, Shares Lead Single “Patterns”

British folk singer-songwriter Laura Marling has revealed details from her new album Patterns In Repeat, set for release October 24th. Alongside this announcement, she has also shared the album’s lead single, “Patterns.” Marling has been a pivotal figure in contemporary folk music. She won the Brit Award for Best British Female Solo Artist in 2011, and was nominated for the same award in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018.

The lead single, “Patterns,” is an acoustic arrangement with poetic lyrics. Reflecting on the birth of her daughter, Marling sings, “Pulled for meaning, I arched my back / And then from the black you were born / Forward leaning at first, abstract / You soon contract into form.”

Marling expressed her enthusiasm for the new album and the creative journey behind it. Patterns In Repeat signifies a new phase in her career. The album is expected to explore themes of self-reflection, personal growth, and the cyclical nature of life, all hinted at in the lead single.

According to Consequence, Marling shared, “Being as I am, 34 years old, now 15 years and 8 albums into a life in song, I am unable to escape the fact that each record has served as a time-stamped chapter of my life (though some have appeared more a premonition). Now, here we are, following a youth spent desperately trying to understand what it is to be a woman, I am at the brow of the hill, with an entirely new and enormous perspective surrounding me.”

Patterns In Repeat, written, recorded, and produced by Marling in her home studio in London, will be her first full-length release since Song for Our Daughter (2020). Fans and critics alike have praised “Patterns” for its calming and enchanting qualities. The song’s minimalist production allows Marling’s emotive voice to shine.

To mark the release of Patterns In Repeat in October, Marling will perform her set in a series of live shows. She’s kicking off her residency at London’s Hackney Church on October 29th and 30th, followed by additional dates on November 1st and 2nd. Marling will then bring her residency to New York’s Bowery Ballroom with performances scheduled for November 11th and 12th.



Laura Marling 2024 Tour Dates

10/29/2024 – London, UK @ Hackney Church

10/30/2024 – London, UK @ Hackney Church

11/01/2024 – London, UK @ Hackney Church

11/02/2024 – London, UK @ Hackney Church

11/11/2024 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/12/2024 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Patterns in Repeat Tracklist:

Child of Mine

02. Patterns

03. Your Girl

04. No One’s Gonna Love You Like I Can

05. The Shadows

06. Interlude

07. Caroline

08. Looking Back

09. Lullaby

10. Patterns in Repeat

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna