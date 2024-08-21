Laura Marling Officially Releases New Single “No One’s Gonna Love You Like I Can”

Home News Alana Overton August 21st, 2024 - 6:05 PM

Officially unveiling her latest single, “No One’s Gonna Love You Like I Can,” a soulful track highlighting her exceptional songwriting and dynamic vocals. Laura Marling shares her introspective lyrics and captivating melody, the song showcases Marling’s ability to capture the intricacies of love and longing, further proving her reputation as one of the most compelling voices in folk music.

The single not only reinforces her status as a masterful storyteller but also leaves listeners with a lingering sense of both melancholy and hope. Marling’s track serves as a reminder that not every long song is a romantic one, but it can be written out of a familial love for another. Stereogum wrote that “The track is about Marling’s daughter, who was born last year, which completely tracks.”