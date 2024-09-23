Megadeth Issue Statement Clarifying Virginia Show Cancellation

Home News Cait Stoddard September 23rd, 2024 - 1:26 PM

Today, Megadeth has cleared up some misinformation about the group’s recent show cancellation for Sunday, September 15 at Virginia Credit Union Live! in Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia. As recently reported, Peter Frampton stated that Megadeth‘s soundcheck damaged the venue, which forced Frampton to also cancel his show a few days later.

Megadeth did not get a chance to do their sound check in Richmond, Virginia contrary to what Frampton previously stated. The band‘s rigger was in the venue’s steel grid system above the stage getting ready to hang the lights when it was noticed there was damage to the venue’s grid. The issue was immediately reported to the promoters and the venue.

It was determined that it was unsafe for Megadeth to hang their production or put the band on stage at the risk of in-house grid failure to support the weight of the touring lighting and sound, which could fall on the band, crew members or audience, as it could cause serious injury or death. Therefore, the band, the local promoter, the venue and booking agents had no other option than to cancel the show.

“It seems Frampton was misinformed about our show being cancelled,” says Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine. “The decision was purely based on safety. It’s disappointing when someone you admire talks out their ass about you.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado