Megadeth Perform “Liar” Live For First Time In 18 Years

Cait Stoddard August 12th, 2024 - 12:58 PM

According to loudwire.com, during their August 9 show in Inglewood, California, Megadeth performed the So Far, So Good… So What! deep cut “Liar” for the first time in 18 years. It does appear that the song may stick around in the set because the thrash band performed the tune the next evening as well. Even before the pair of recent performances, “Liar” is a rarity and was only played eight times before the 21st century. Beyond Megadeth‘s 1988 tour in support of their third record, this song was never played live more than nine times in any following year.

The song is about ex-Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland, who played on the group’s first two albums. He has also performed live with Kings of Thrash, which was formed by estranged Megadeth members David Ellefson and Jeff Young. Back in 2022, Poland talked to The Metal Voice about what his life was like during the immediate aftermath of his 1987 dismissal from the band.



“I was bussing tables from midnight to 8AM. I would be bussing tables on a weekend, and some guy would go, ‘Dude, you’re Chris Poland!’ And I’d have to go, ‘Yeah, I am!’ And it was so weird, because he just looked at me, like, ‘Dude, what the fuck are you doing here?’ And I would just say, ‘Hey, man, I’ve gotta eat. I’ve gotta pay the rent.” said Poland.

The artist adds: “When you think of it now, it is pretty crazy because at that time Megadeth was beyond gold, Peace Sells was really like a train. And here I am bussing tables in the middle of the night at Denny’s.”



