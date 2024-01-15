Kill The Lights Featuring Former Bullet For My Valentine Members Announce New Album Death Melodies For March 2024 Release

Home News James Reed January 15th, 2024 - 4:22 PM

Kill The Lights have announced their sophomore album Death Melodies. It will be released on March 8 via Fearless Records. To celebrate the exciting news, the band has also shared the video for “From Ashes.”

With its classic ’80s influences tweaked with modern sounds, “From Ashes” is a new theme that will accompany any rigorous activity. Going to the gym? Then put “From Ashes” at the top of your playlist, as it will get the blood pumping. “‘From Ashes’ lyrically discusses having to live with the pain of knowing that you let your loved ones down,” the band offers.

“From Ashes” is a song about regrets and letting go of mental baggage. Soon after, there are Christian elements in the song: “I raise my head up to the sky I pray to God you’re still alive… Can’t take away the shame”. It’s worth noting that shame is the very thing that made Adam and Eve afraid of God (after they ate the fruit), this makes the song even more impactful. Clark sings about salvation and falling apart, and he continues to preach about how his memories keep holding him back. In addition, there are themes of self-doubt in the song: “Maybe I’m not enough To keep you from giving up”. The song ends with Clark admitting that he didn’t want things to end the way they did.



Death Melodies Tracklist

1. Hear You Scream

2. Die Alone

3. Broken Bones

4. Bleeding

5. Scapegoat

6. From Ashes

7. Wasting Away

8. Man Without A Face

9. Ghost Of Yesterday

10. Sleep With The Devil

11. Suicidal

12. Drowning