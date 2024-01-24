Johnny Marr Comments On Trump’s Use Of The Smiths’ “Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want” At Recent Campaign Rally

Home News James Reed January 24th, 2024 - 3:29 PM

Johnny Marr has responded to a video showing The Smiths track ‘Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want’ being played at a Donald Trump rally.

The former president is currently running for the Republican Party nomination to be U.S. President. A video has been making the rounds on X/Twitter showing the famous Smiths B-side track playing at the South Dakota Republican rally last year.

Marr, the former guitarist for the Mancunian band and composer of ‘Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want’, expressed his disapproval with the song being used by Trump at rallies.

“Ahh…right…OK. I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass. Consider this shit shut right down right now,” he wrote on X.

This is not the first time Marr has hit out at a conservative politician for their use or love of the band. Back in 2010, the musician hit out at then Prime Minister David Cameron for liking The Smiths.

Marr addressed Cameron, who has voiced his love The Smiths, by tweeting: “David Cameron, stop saying that you like The Smiths, no you don’t. I forbid you to like it”

Cameron then went on to reveal that he was in search of a new favourite band after he was banned from listening to The Smiths by Marr.

According to The Daily Telegraph in 2013, Cameron told a party celebrating the UK music industry achieving its highest ever share of global sales: “I’m a huge music fan but obviously it’s been something of a music crisis year for me because Morrissey and Johnny Marr have said I’m not allowed to listen to The Smiths anymore, so I’ve had to find some other stuff I am allowed to listen to.”

In 2015, Marr slammed Cameron for his ‘inhuman’ treatment of disabled people.

“Hello Mr Cameron, it’s Johnny Boy. You know Johnny, from The Smiths – that band you like so much. No, not ‘Going Underground’, ‘This Charming Man’…etc etc,” Marr said during his headlining gig in Manchester.

“Seeing as you’re in our city I’d just like to ask you about the Brentwood school for disabled children in South Manchester. I want to ask you why autistic children between [the ages] 16 and 19 have had school buses cut because of your cutbacks. Do you know what it means for an autistic girl to have to get on a public bus to go to school every single fucking day?”

Marr continued: “It is inhuman. This is not fair. This is not the way we want to do things in Manchester, whether you are a red or a blue, a Tory or if you are Labour. We don’t do things like that up here, Mr Cameron, because we are fair and we’re Mancunians.”