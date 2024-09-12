Morrissey Allegedly Claims Johnny Marr Blocked The Smiths’ Greatest Hits Album

Home News Lily Meline September 12th, 2024 - 8:19 PM

The Smiths, as a band, have had a wildly enduring career since their disbanding in 1987. Day-one fans continue to love the band, and with their songs frequently being used as sounds on TikTok, new fans are discovering their discography and falling in love with them too.

Morrissey, the band’s lead vocalist, has been quite adamant about proudly continuing on the band’s legacy, saying that, “The Smiths do not end.” Even after the recent, tragic passing of the band’s bassist, Andy Rourke, Morrissey hasn’t stopped working to keep the band remembered.

The band’s lead guitarist, Johnny Marr, feels similarly proud about the work he did for the band. Unfortunately, he and Morrissey have come into some conflict in the past few years due to Morrissey’s political views, which not only has prevented them from pursuing a reunion tour, but has led to the issue at hand.

According to Morrissey, Johnny Marr has allegedly blocked the release of a greatest hits album titled Smiths Rule OK!, as well as the re-release of their 1983 hit, “Hand in Glove,” as reported by NME. For many fans, this will be seen as a very disappointing loss, especially considering how many of their classic songs would’ve had the chance to be remastered. Some other fans, however, might not see this as much of a loss, considering that the songs are all still available on streaming and previously-released albums. Either way, the divide between Marr and Morrissey must be distressing for any fan to witness.