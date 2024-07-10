Michael Kiwanuka Shares Powerful New Single “Floating Parade”

Home News Heather Mundinger July 10th, 2024 - 3:09 PM

Michael Kiwanuka is back with a powerful new single, “Floating Parade,” released today via Geffen Records.

The release comes on the heels of Kiwanuka’s triumphant return to the stage during a summer filled with festival performances across the UK and Europe. His stunning set on Glastonbury’s iconic Pyramid Stage last month featured the debut of the track to a live audience.

“Floating Parade” showcases Kiwanuka’s distinct musical style, underpinned by a driving bass line, a stirring flourish of strings, and his phenomenal, signature dreamlike vocals. The track reunites the acclaimed British songwriter with the production team of Danger Mouse and Inflo, who have been instrumental in crafting the otherworldly sound of his past two records.

The song is about utilizing one’s senses to find an escape, especially in oppressive circumstances, whether spiritually or physically. The floating parade serves as a metaphor for the journey of removing oneself from discomfort and seeking solace, driven primarily by the power of the mind.

Kiwanuka’s return to the recording booth follows his critically acclaimed third album, KIWANUKA, which won the Mercury Prize in 2020 and earned him his first Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album. “Floating Parade” marks his first new music track the release of the standalone single “Beautiful Life” in 2021, created for the Netflix documentary Convergence: Courage in a Crisis by Oscar-winning director Orlando von Einsiedel.

Fans can look forward to seeing Michael Kiwanuka live as he embarks on a 14-date co-headline tour of the US with fellow powerhouse Brittany Howard this September. Listen to the new track below.