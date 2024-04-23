Brittany Howard & Michael Kiwanuka Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 23rd, 2024 - 1:32 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

According to pitchfork.com, Alabama Shakes’s Brittany Howard and Michael Kiwanuka will embark on a joint tour of North America this fall. The American and British singer and songwriters will bring Yasmin Williams along for the tour, which kicks off in Philadelphia in late September. Coincidentally, on Friday, April 19, Howard also releases her song “Fire Inside” from the animated Netflix film Thelma the Unicorn. For tickets and more information visit ticketmaster.com.

While talking about the tour, Howard said: “I am so excited to be touring again with my dear friend Michael Kiwanuka and hitting so many amazing venues across the country in the fall. We started this journey at almost the same time in 2011 and it has been so amazing to follow his growth as an artist. I can’t wait to watch his set and also see Yasmin Williams as she is such a unique artist. This tour is a dream come true.”

Kiwanuka adds: ““So excited to join Brittany on this run. I’ve been such a fan of her music since I first saw a video of her singing ‘Hold On’ in a record store somewhere. So authentically true in her voice and songs. Since then I’ve been hooked. Seeing her shine as a solo artist is a delight so it’s a real honour for me to be able to share the stage with her. I can’t wait to see you America. It’s been so long and I’ve missed playing for you. I’m counting down the days.”

Brittany Howard and Michael Kiwanuka Tour Dates

9/29 Philadelphia, PA – The Met +*

9/30 Boston, MA – Roadrunner +*

10/2 Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre +*

10/3 New York, NY – SummerStage +*

10/6 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre +*

10/8 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom +*

10/10 Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden +*

10/11 Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Concerts +*

10/12 Vancouver, British Columbia – Queen Elizabeth Theatre +*

10/14 Jacksonville, OR – Britt Festival Pavilion +*

10/15 Seattle, WA – The Paramount +*

10/17 Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre +*

10/18 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre +*

10/19 Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre +*

+ with Michael Kiwanuka

* with Yasmin Williams

