As I Lay Dying Returns With First New Single & Video In Five Years “Burden”

Photo Caption: Raymond Flotat

As I Lay Dying has returned with their brand new single “Burden” and its accompanying music video.

Guitarist Phil Sgrosso describes the process of writing the new track in a recent press release. He states, “Musically, we feel that ‘Burden’ represents a familiar part of our melodic history combined with a modern sense of energy and aggression. We really pushed ourselves to expand our musical capabilities in every department. We look forward to the addition of ‘Burden’ into our live show as well as introducing more music we’ve been working hard on over the past few years. Stay tuned.”

Sgrosso also discussed the process of making the music video with director Tom Flynn. He states, “We were fans of his creative approach to modern music videos and could sense his high level of enthusiasm to deliver a video that would match the intensity of the song. He completely knocked it out of the park capturing the band performance and shaping a captivating concept which we will expand further into the release of our second single release…”

The band will be emarking on their U.S. Tour this summer, with support from Chelsea Grin and Entheos. Fans were already excited for this tour, and now we are all eagerly waiting to see what else As I Lay Dying has in store.

