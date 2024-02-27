As I Lay Dying Announce Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates With Chelsea Grin

Home News Cait Stoddard February 27th, 2024 - 2:32 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

As I Lay Dying has announced their U.S. Summer 2024 Tour. The 26 date trek will embark on the west coast on July 9th with major market performances in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles before concluding at a hometown show on August 10 at The Observatory Northpark. Joining the band are on the tour are Chelsea Grin and Entheos.

Local pre sale tickets on sale Thursday, February 29 at 10:00 a.m. EST by using the pre sale code AILD2024. General admission tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 1 at 10:00 a.m. local time. For information visit asilaydying.com.

As I Lay Dying Tour Dates

7/9 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

7/10 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

7/12 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

7/13 – Tacoma, WA – Temple Theatre

7/14 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

7/15 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

7/16 – Denver, CO – Summit

7/17 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

7/19 – Grand Rapids, MI – Upheaval Festival

7/20 – Mansfield, OH – INKcarceration

7/21 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues

7/23 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

7/24 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

7/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Theater of The Living Arts

7/26 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

7/27 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

7/29 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

7/30 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

7/31 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Landing

8/2 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues

8/3 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

8/4 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

8/6 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

8/7 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

8/8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

8/10 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory Northpark

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat