Fake Names Announces New Album Expendables for March 2023 Release Featuring Bad Religion and Refused Members

Supergroup Fake Names will be releasing their second studio album Expendables on March 3, 2023. The band consists of Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Bad Religion, Dag Nasty), Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace), Dennis Lyxzén (Refused, Invs, The [International] Noise Conspiracy), Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, SoulSide) and Brendan Canty (Fugazi, Rites Of Spring). Expendables is a revamp of a band that is bringing back a rock musical style of melodies.

The first single from the album is called “Delete Myself” and in a press release the tune is described as “a high-energy craft cocktail comprised of punk and garage, finished with unforgettable riffs.”

Fake Names‘s self-titled debut album was released in 2020 and it was a demo that Epitaph founder and Baker’s Bad Religion bandmate Brett Gurewitz wanted to release it as a demo. After releasing a three-track EP in 2021, the band hired producer Adam “Atom” Greenspan (Idles, Yeah Yeah Yeahs) helped with making Expendables sound more musically cleaner and clearer.

Expendables track listing:

01. Targets

02. Expendables

03. Delete Myself

04. Go

05. Don’t Blame Yourself

06. Can’t Take It

07. Damage Done

08. Madtown

09. Caught In Between

10. Too Little Too Late