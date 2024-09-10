Motley Crue Announces Fall 2024 Mini Los Angeles Club Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard September 10th, 2024 - 5:39 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, after excitement when mysterious flyers about shows at The Roxy, Troubadour, and Whisky A Go Go were spotted at random locations in Los Angeles, Motley Crue has confirmed today that they will return to the Sunset Strip in Hollywood, with a three night string of exclusive and intimate club shows this October.

☠️ BACK ON THE SUNSET STRIP WHERE IT ALL BEGAN! ☠️ HÖLLYWOOD TAKEÖVER ⚡ 3 SHOWS ONLY! Tickets for shows at LA’s iconic @theTroubadour (10/7), @theroxy (10/9), @TheWhiskyAGoGo (10/11) will be available starting this Saturday, 9/14 at 10AM PST, exclusively at the box offices… pic.twitter.com/r436XOSyi8 — Mötley Crüe (@MotleyCrue) September 10, 2024

Tickets for shows at Troubadour on October 7, Roxy on October 9 and Whisky A Go Go on October 11 will be available to the public starting this Saturday, September 14 at 10 a.m. PT exclusively at the box offices of the three clubs and sold as hard tickets only. Sales will be limited to two tickets per person.

The three club shows will follow the October 4 release of Motley Crue’s Cancelled EP, the band’s debut record with Big Machine, that features “Dogs Of War, “Fight For Your Right,” a cover of the Beastie Boys song and the record’s title track, “Cancelled.”

In addition to the special shows and EP release, Motley Crue pop-up store with exclusive and band-curated merchandise will open on October 6 at the world-famous Rainbow Bar & Grill on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood. The store will remain open through October 12 from 3 p.m. PT to midnight daily.

Motley Crue Show Dates

10/7 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

10/9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA – Whisky a Go Go