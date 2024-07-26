My Brightest Diamond Announces New Album Fight The Real Terror For September 2024 Release, Shares New Song “Have You Ever Seen An Angel”

Home News Skylar Jameson July 26th, 2024 - 4:00 PM

My Brightest Diamond, the musical project of Shara Nova has announced her sixth studio album, Fight The Real Terror. The album releases on September 13th via Western Vinyl.

Nova found her inspiration for Fight The Real Terror when Sinéad O’Connor passed away, during a 3-day blackout in Detroit. During this blackout, Nova reflected on O’Connor’s life and the art she created and through her grief found inspiration to write and record songs that became Fight The Real Terror. The songs featured on the album are reported to be defiant and hopeful songs that are simultaneously intimate and expansive. The album will urge listeners to confront fears, embrace vulnerabilities and advocate for positive change they want to see in the world.

With the album announcement, My Brightest Diamond has released a haunting new single titled “Have You Ever Seen An Angel.” The song features Nova’s signature shimmering vocals, with lyrics about death and the presence of those who have passed on. The song is very different sonically from her song Dorian, it’s much softer.

“Have You Ever Seen An Angel” was released with a music video directed by Andrew Ondrejcak. The visuals of the music video feature Nova surrounded by flowers, with special effects:

Regarding “Have You Ever Seen An Angel” Nova Writes “‘Have You Ever Seen An Angel’ is a reflection on some of the worst moments in my life, moments of great loss or shock, and how at key moments I felt connected to something bigger than myself, as though I was being helped or a feeling of not being alone even when I was alone.” And, regarding the album as a whole, she says “Fight The Real Terror is a question about activism, and about examining our vulnerabilities. I am not offering answers but a glimpse into these contemplations. Writing quickly without orchestration forced me to be in the moment, focusing on structure rather than frill. I wrote & recorded a song a day in my home studio and rather than going back over to tweak, Tom Schick & I wanted to stay close to the unpolished emotion keeping the first drafts.”

Nova traveled from Detroit to Chicago to record these songs, where she worked with Tom Schick at Wilco’s studio, The Loft. Nova went in expecting to re-record everything, but Schick insisted on keeping the raw demo material that Nova recorded during the blackout intact on the album. Fight The Real Terror strips Nova back to its raw state.

Fight The Real Terror Album Artwork:

Fight The Real Terror will be released digitally on September 13th and physically released on September 20. The vinyl coming out upon release will be released in a safety orange color, inspired by Nova’s orange hair.

My Brightest Diamond will also be going on a 17-stop US tour, which kicks off on September 12th. Information on tickets can be found on her website.