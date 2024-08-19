My Brightest Diamond Shares New Single & Video “Safe House”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 19th, 2024 - 1:30 PM

Today, My Brightest Diamond has revealed the second single from her upcoming sixth studio album, Fight the Real Terror, out September 13 through Western Vinyl. “Safe House” paints a hopeful picture of building a community of acceptance from scratch and what is stunning about the ditty is how it showcases the artist‘s rich multi-octave vocal range that blends in with the harmonic atmosphere. As for the music video, each black and white scene shows My Brightest Diamond taking a long walk to her “Safe House.”

The song follows the shimmering and haunting “Have You Ever Seen An Angel” and the artist‘s upcoming album is a clarion call to action and a testament to the transformative power of music. The defiant and hopeful songs are simultaneously intimate and expansive, urging listeners to confront their fears, embrace their vulnerabilities and fight for a better world.

On July 26, 2023, My Brightest Diamond’s hometown of Detroit experienced a multi-day blackout that set in just after the news of Sinéad O’Connor’s death broke. As the artist sat in darkness with her guitar, she reflected on O’Connor’s life, art and through her crackling grief, the artist found new inspiration. In the following three weeks, the musician would write and record the raw demos that became Fight the Real Terror.