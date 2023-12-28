Ellie Goulding Says MeToo Movement Made Positive Shifts In Music Industry

Home News Cait Stoddard December 28th, 2023 - 12:13 PM

According to nme.com, artist Ellie Goulding has shared her thoughts on how the MeToo movement has made the music industry safer. During an interview with Radio 4, the singer went on to explain that the industry has implemented better protection for younger artists than it had when she first began her career in 2010. Goulding also mentioned she had felt “discomfort” when working in studios with male producers.

“I definitely think the landscape has changed a bit, especially since the MeToo movement. I think that was really, really important for people to keep speaking out about their individual stories, because I know a lot was happening and just wasn’t being talked about. I don’t think a lot of people felt comfortable to talk about their personal studio experiences.” said Goulding.

When asked is she had felt vulnerable herself while working in recording studios, Goulding said: “I had experiences which, in my head, I sort of normalized and thought, oh, ‘maybe this is just a thing’. You know, when you go into a studio and afterwards the producer asks if you want to go for a drink. And I’m quite a polite person, I don’t like letting people down. I don’t like disappointing people. So I was like, ‘Yeah, sure, absolutely, go for a drink’. And then and then it sort of somehow becomes like a romantic thing when it shouldn’t.”

The singer adds: “You don’t want it to be a romantic thing, but it’s like there was always a slight feeling of discomfort when you walked into a studio and it was just one or two men writing or producing. And I had to try and figure out whether it was just me, something going on in my own head. But then hearing so many other stories, similar stories from other female musicians and singers, I realized that I wasn’t alone in it at all. It wasn’t just me, being particularly friendly.”

The MeToo movement first gained attention back in October 2017 after various women came forward with allegations of alleged sexual abuse against Harvey Weinstein, who was later convicted and jailed for two counts of alleged rape and alleged sexual assault in 2020. The case led to a reckoning across the entertainment industry, with more women coming allegedly coming forward with their own alleged experiences with other powerful male figures.