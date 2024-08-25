Childish Gambino Cancels Connecticut Concert Due to Technical Difficulties

Home News Lauren Rettig August 25th, 2024 - 2:30 PM

Donald Glover, stage name Childish Gambino, recently dropped his last album as Childish Gambino. Bando Stone & The New World has been received with high praises, and the rapper’s anticipated world tour started earlier this month. Stereogum reported that on August 24, Glover had to cancel his show in Connecticut at Mohegan Sun due to “production issues.”

Glover posted on X (formerly Twitter) to explain what had happened. He explained that when creating new technologies for a new kind of concert experience, “technical difficulties can arrive.” Glover also mentioned that he had met some fans in the lobby of the venue, and was “really upset” by the turn of events. Glover finished the explanation by saying that his team was coming up with a way to make it up to the fans who bought tickets, and offered his apologies.

Glover’s next show is set for August 25 at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, NY.

