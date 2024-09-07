Charly Bliss Share Creative New Video For “I’m Not Dead”

Home News Cristian Garcia September 7th, 2024 - 6:54 PM

New York indie band Charly Bliss have shared their new music video for their song “I’m Not Dead” off of their recently released third album Forever. Another example of the crossover attempt of mixing pop punk hooks with Top 40 sound production, I’m Not Dead” sees the band in a bashful attempt of being confrontationally giddy and starstruck with pop music. “I’m Not Dead” has the makings of being a summer jam hit, where the power pop/pop punk sound heard on their previous records tilts towards the pop leanings of those subgenres. While “I’m Not Dead” is officially a single, it is one of those deep cuts that manages to stand out above the rest and in some cases accomplishes what their official singles missed the mark on. That mark particular is melodic chord progressions in a pop songwriting format that immediately becomes an earworm upon repeated listens.

Capitalizing on the potential of “I’m Not Dead” hidden success, Charly Bliss releases a lyric video where it sees the band spoofing Murder, She Wrote. Directed by Dan Shure, the video for “I’m Not Dead” starts off with a look into the life a Jessica Fletcher lookalike as the video follows her day-to-day life as a widowed retired English teacher, who becomes a successful mystery writer. The music video interchanges scenes to Fletcher typing up the lyrics to song on her Underwood No. 5 to scenes of investigators probing the crime scenes of various murders. The video plays out like a mini summary of the CBS classic with the notable twist of Fletcher writing the lyrics to the song of “I’m Not Dead” as she documents her investigations of the various crimes around her area.

In a press release from Grandstand Media, frontwoman Eva Hendricks and video director Dan Shure explains the origins of “I’m Not Dead” and why they decided to make a video for the song:

“I wrote this song at the start of Covid when I thought I was going to die and I was sad that I hadn’t partied more, if this was truly the end”. We started writing the song over Zoom, alongside K.Flay. Over year later, as the song went through different versions, we finally ended up with this soaring fuzzy power pop hit.” – Eva Hendricks

“We thought this song needed a music video. Eva and I have both become fans of Murder, She Wrote, so this was the perfect chance to make a fun, creative lyrics video. We shot this on an iPhone literally one after we wrapped the ‘Back There Now’ video (which was also my birthday).” – Dan Shure